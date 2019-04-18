  • search
    Job alert: BSF recruitment 2019, vacancies for post of 1,072 head constables

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Apr 18: As part of the BSF recruitment 2019, vacancies for the post of 1,072 head constables have been announced. More details are also available on the official website.

    Vacancies for the Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) in Group 'C' on temporary basis likely to be made permanent in Border Security Force have been announced.

    Those candidates selected can be posted anywhere in India or abroad.

    First phase of this BSF recruitment would have a written test OMR Based screening test and the same would be held tentatively on July 28 2019. More details are available on www.bsf.nic.in ecruitment.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
