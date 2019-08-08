Job alert: AIIMS Raipur releases vacancy list, check conditions

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: The AIIMS Raipur has released 55 vacancies for the post of senior resident post. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to apply is August 20 2019. The tenure would be for a period of 3 years.

The vacancies are in the departments of Orthopaedics(Trauma & Emergency), Anaesthesia, Biochemistry, Dermatology, Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, General Medicine, General Surgery, Microbiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Pathology & Lab Medicine, PaediatricsOphthalmology, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Radio Therapy, Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank, General Medicine(Trauma & Emergency), General Surgery(Trauma & Emergency), and Paediatrics(Trauma & Emergency). More details are available on www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Vacancy List details here: http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in/upload/vacancies/5d4568fee8905_Final%20Web%20Advt.%20detailed%20July%202019_Final.pdf

Terms and Conditions for candidates:

1. The candidate who is already in government service shall submit 'No Objection Certificate' from the present employer at the time of Interview.

2. Canvassing of any kind will lead to disqualification. The prescribed qualification is minimum and mere possessing the same does not entitle any candidate for selection.

3. The appointment shall be as per Govt. of India's Residency Scheme. The appointment can be terminated at any time, on either side, by giving one month's notice or by paying one month's salary, without assigning any reason or failure to complete the period of three months to the satisfaction of the competent authority. The appointee shall be on the whole time appointment of the AIIMS and shall not accept any other assignment, paid or otherwise and shall not engage himself/herself in private practice of any kind during the period of contract. He / She is expected to conform to the rules of conduct and discipline as applicable to the institute employees. The appointee shall perform the duties assigned to him/her. The competent authority reserves the right to assign any

duty as and when required. No extra/additional allowances will be admissible in case of such assignment.

4. If an appointee wishes to apply somewhere else or resign within the first 03 (three) months of joining, then neither he/she will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) nor he/she will receive any Relieving Letter or Experience Certificate.

5. The appointee shall not be entitled to any benefit like Provident Fund, Pension, Gratuity, Medical Attendance Treatment, Seniority, Promotion etc. or any other benefits available to the Government Servants, appointed on regular basis.

6. The candidate should not have been convicted by any Court of Law.

7. In case of any information given or declaration by the candidate is found to be false or if the candidate has willfully suppressed any material information relevant to this appointment, he/she will be liable to be removed from the service and any action taken as deemed fit by the appointing authority.

8. The decision of the competent authority regarding selection of candidates will be final and no representation will be entertained in this regard.

9. Incomplete applications in any aspect will be summarily rejected.

10. The Competent Authority reserves the right of any amendment, cancellation, and changes to this advertisement as a whole or in part without assigning any reason or giving notice.

11. Leave entitlement of the appointee shall be governed in terms of instructions contained in DoPT & T's O.M. No.12016/3/84/Estt.(L) dated the 12th April 1985 as amended by OM No.12016/1/96/Estt.(L) dated the 5th July 1990.

12. All disputes will be subject to jurisdictions of Court of Law at Raipur.

15. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to his/her being declared medically fit by the competent Medical Board.

16. Name of the shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the institute website. No separate individual intimation will be sent. Besides, all information regarding Written Test and/or Skill Test schedule, etc. will also be provided through the Institute website

only. The Institute will not be responsible in any manner if a candidate fails to visit/access the website in time. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the Institute website i.e. www.aiimsraipur.edu.in for updated information regarding the recruitment.

17. In case of any inadvertent mistake in the process of selection which may be detected at any stage even after the issue of appointment letter, the Institute reserves the right to modify/withdraw/cancel any communication made to the candidate.

18. The applicant will be responsible for the authenticity of submitted information, other documents, and photographs. Submission of any false and/or suppression /concealment of facts shall lead to rejection/ cancellation of selection/recruitment.

19. No correspondence/queries will be entertained from candidates regarding, conduct and result of written Test and reasons for not being called for Written Test.

20. If you need any technical support during filling the online form send an e-mail at helpdesk.aiimsraipur@gmail.com Please mention your Application ID & Post applied in the Subject line of your e-mail, or call on 07554031427, 7000669535.

21. In case of need of any assistance or clarifications regarding the recruitment please contact: recruitment@aiimsraipur.edu.in - please mention your Application ID & Post applied in the Subject line of your e-mail or call on 0771-2577267.

22. For any updates please visit the Institute website i.e. www.aiimsraipur.edu.in regularly.