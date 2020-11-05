JNVST 2021 Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6 admission form released: Download here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 05: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the online application form for the Jawahar Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for admission to class 6 students. The same is available on the official website.

You can now fill in the application form and submit it. The last date to submit the application form is December 15 2020. The JNVST admit card 2021 will be made available as per the date decided by the NVS in due course of time. Candidates/parents must keep an eye on the official website for details about the same.

The JNVST exam date and time are on April 10 2021 at 11.30 am. It would be held in one phase for all the JNVs. The JNVST result 2021 is expected to be announced in June 2021. The candidates will get their results on the admission portal. The application form is available on navodaya.gov.in.

Direct link to JNVST 2021 Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6 admission form: http://cbseitms.in/nvsregn/RegistrationFormClass6.aspx

How to fill JNVST 2021 Navodaya Vidyalaya class 6 admission form:

Go to navodaya.gov.in

Click on JNV selection 2021 notification

Read the form carefully and then click on register

Fill the form, upload the certificate along with photograph and signature of both candidates, parents/guardians

Submit the form

Take a printout