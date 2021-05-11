JNU extends lockdown in campus: Releases list of helpline numbers

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: The JNU has extended the lockdown inside the campus until May 17. More details are available on the official website.

The decision was taken following an order by the Delhi government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The curfew on movement of persons (as stipulated in the earlier orders) will be extended in the university premises till 5 am on 17.05.21 (Monday) or further orders, whichever will be earlier," JNU said.

The Dr. B R Ambedkar Central Library will remain closed strictly from 10 am on Monday to to 9 am on May 17. The university also prohibited any marriage ceremonies at the public places or the community centre.

"The marriage may, however, be organized court or at home, in which not more than 20 people will be allowed to participate. The movement for the said purpose shall be allowed with production of soft or hard copy of marriage card. DJ, sound system, tentage, catering or similar kind of services will not be allowed for the marriage ceremony," JNU also said.

Coronavirus: Biocon chief expresses concern over shortage of COVID-19 vaccine

"Any person found violating the aforesaid instructions, shall be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws," the order further stated.

"For any help or in emergency, please contact: University Health Centre: 011-26741636, 011-26704766 and 011-26704700 (9 pm to 8 am). Ambulance: 9971728866 and 9971728877. Security Control Room: 011-26704029 (9 am to 5 pm), 011-26704752, 8130573744, 9312437374 (24x7)," the JNU said while issuing the helpline numbers.