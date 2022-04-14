JMI Admission 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia online application forms to be released today

New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 14: The Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) will release the online application forms for admissions to various courses for the academic session 2022-23 today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Candidates who are applying for admission will be able to go through the e-prospectus for more details.

The 10 courses which the JMI offers are BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) (Turkish Language and Literature), BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA( Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BVoc (Solar Energy), BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BSc Biotechnology BSc (Hons) Physics.

It may be recalled that the JMI had decided to go with the Common University Entrance Test (CUCET) for 8 undergraduate programmes. However the decision was revised and it was decided to go with 10 UG programmes under the CUCET 2022. The JMI Admission 2023 online application forms once released will be available on jmi.ac.in.

