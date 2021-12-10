JKSSB SI Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 800 Sub Inspector posts, direct link here
Srinagar, Dec 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will close down the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Sub-Inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police today.
December 10 is the last day for eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UT Cadre post of SI at the official website.
Eligibility criteria
Age: Candidates should between the age group of 18-28 years as on January 1, 2021.
Educational qualification: A Bachelor's degree from a recognized University is a must.
Physical Standards:
- For Males: i) Height : 5'- 6"(minimum) ii) Chest girth: 32"(unexpanded) iii) Chest girth: 331/2" (expanded)
- For Females: Height : 5'- 2" ( minimum )
- For candidates belonging to the Gorkha Community, the minimum Height shall be relaxable by 2".
Application fee
Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 550 through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. For applicants belonging to SC/ST category, the fee payable shall be Rs 400.
Steps to apply for SI posts
- Go to official website ssbjk.org.in
- Now click on the apply link for Advt 06 of 2021
- Create a profile to register
- Login and apply for the desired post
- Fill application form, upload required documents
- Pay fee and submit
- Download copy for future reference
Selection process
- Eligible candidates will be selected based on written examination, physical standard test, and a physical endurance test. The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit secured by the candidate in the written examination only.
- Candidates have to qualify for the two tests: physical standard test and physical endurance test to be eligible for appearing in the next level of the examination.