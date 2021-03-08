Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
JKBose 12th result 2020 Kashmir division declared
New Delhi, Mar 08: The JKBose 12th result 2020 for the Kashmir division has been released. The same is available on the official website.
Candidates can either check their results on the official website or from the direct link provided below. Students can type in their roll number and check their results. The results are available on jkboseresult.jkbose.ac.in.
Direct link to check JKbose 12th result 2020 Kashmir division:
http://jkboseresult.jkbose.ac.in/Results/58/Annual2020RegularKashmir12_58/E58_Result.aspx
How to check JKBose 12th result 2020 Kashmir division:
- Go to jkboseresult.jkbose.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout