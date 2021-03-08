JKBose 12th result 2020 Kashmir division declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 08: The JKBose 12th result 2020 for the Kashmir division has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates can either check their results on the official website or from the direct link provided below. Students can type in their roll number and check their results. The results are available on jkboseresult.jkbose.ac.in.

Direct link to check JKbose 12th result 2020 Kashmir division:

http://jkboseresult.jkbose.ac.in/Results/58/Annual2020RegularKashmir12_58/E58_Result.aspx

How to check JKBose 12th result 2020 Kashmir division:

Go to jkboseresult.jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout