YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JKBose 12th result 2020 Kashmir division declared

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 08: The JKBose 12th result 2020 for the Kashmir division has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    JKBose 12th result 2020 Kashmir division declared

    Candidates can either check their results on the official website or from the direct link provided below. Students can type in their roll number and check their results. The results are available on jkboseresult.jkbose.ac.in.

    Direct link to check JKbose 12th result 2020 Kashmir division:

    http://jkboseresult.jkbose.ac.in/Results/58/Annual2020RegularKashmir12_58/E58_Result.aspx

    How to check JKBose 12th result 2020 Kashmir division:

    • Go to jkboseresult.jkbose.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X