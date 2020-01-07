  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 07: The Reliance Jio rolled out voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) calling service. This facilities will be available for Jio subscribers in multiple circles, including Delhi-NCR and Chennai.

    following a limited launch by Airtel in December 2019, people familiar with the matter said.

    Reportedly, though Jio's service that is available on Samsung and Apple smartphones, and will soon be available on other smartphone brands like Xiaomi and OnePlus.

    Jio rolls out voice over WiFi calling service
    Representational Image

    Just like Airtel's current offers that not only works on Airtel Xstream Fiber, but also with all other indoor WiFi networks and public WiFi hotspots the Jio Voice Over will also work in same manner and not restricted only to its own JioFiber home broadband service.

    Reliance Jio to cost 15-25% less than other networks post tariff hike from Dec 6

    Presently, Airtel's service is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and will be rolled out in other cities as well.

    This advance move will give Jio improve indoor voice calling experience for its users.

    According to 'The Economic Times', some experts and analysts telcos can attract more subscribers using VoWiFi or retain subscribers by offering better indoor calling experience. This move will also allow the telcos to take on OTT players like WhatsApp.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
