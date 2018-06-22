English

Delhi: Jilted lover stabs woman several times at mall, later tries to kill self

    An 18-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her jilted lover who then attempted to kill himself at a mall here today, police said.

    Image for representation only
    The accused, Kuldeep Singh, was admitted to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

    According to eyewitnesses, Kuldeep had come to the mall at around 11.30 am, where the woman used to work at a shop. The woman was going to toilet on the first floor when the accused grabbed her and stabbed her several times.

    Later, the accused tried to flee the spot but after seeing the police he went upstairs and stabbed himself too. The police rushed him to a hospital, SHO of the Kasna police station Shalendra Pratap Singh said.

    The woman's relatives said that the man was stalking her since last few months. Her parents had then arranged an auto-rickshaw for her. She was living with her family members in Dadri.

    "A case has been registered against Kuldeep, a resident of Gautampuri in Dadri," the SHO said.

