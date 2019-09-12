  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkand JAC 10th Compartment result 2019 declared, details on markssheet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: The Jharkand JAC 10th Compartment result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    In the Secondary exam, Latehar was the best performing district with a pass percentage of 67.25. In the intermediate, Pakur stood on top with a pass percentage of 91.66.

    Jharkand JAC 10th Compartment result 2019 declared, details on markssheet

    The official mark sheet will be released by the JAC Board later. For now the the printout of the online result will be considered as the provisional mark sheet. The results are available on jacresults.com.

    How to check Jharkhand JAC 10th Compartment result 2019:

    • Go to jacresults.com
    • Click on the supplementary result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jharkhand results

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 7:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue