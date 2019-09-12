Jharkand JAC 10th Compartment result 2019 declared, details on markssheet

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Jharkand JAC 10th Compartment result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

In the Secondary exam, Latehar was the best performing district with a pass percentage of 67.25. In the intermediate, Pakur stood on top with a pass percentage of 91.66.

The official mark sheet will be released by the JAC Board later. For now the the printout of the online result will be considered as the provisional mark sheet. The results are available on jacresults.com.

How to check Jharkhand JAC 10th Compartment result 2019:

Go to jacresults.com

Click on the supplementary result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout