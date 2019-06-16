JEECUP results 2019 soon: Check date and time

New Delhi, June 16: The JEECUP results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the JEECUP admit card 2019 was released. The result on the other hand will be released on June 20 at 3.30 pm.

Students can meanwhile take part in the UPJEE counselling 2019 when the dates are announced. The seat allocation process would be announced following that. Seats would be allowed to candidates as per the choices that are filled by them, their ranks and also the same would depend on availability. The results once declared will be available on jeecup.nic.in.

How to check JEECUP results 2019:

Go to jeecup.nic.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout