SBI Clerk Recruitment: Tomorrow is last date to apply for 5,000 posts, check details here

RRB Jobs 2019: Recruitment of all five NTPC levels completed, check details here

MCD to organise anti-rabies free vaccine camps for pets and strays on Sep 28

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 allotment list today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 27: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the round four allotment result today. The JEECUP Round 4 Allotment result will be available on the official website - www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Students who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website to check the JEECUP Round 4 Allotment List. Candidates can download the list by visiting the official website and entering the JAC application number and password in the login link.

Candidates who have completed the JEECUP choice filling procedure will be considered for the allotment process.

Those candidates who secure a seat in the allotment process must complete the admission process of selecting the option to participate in further counselling rounds depending on the options entered and the allotment given to the candidates.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: PG Medical Seats from round 1 seat matrix removed

After JEECUP round 4 allotment result, document verification will be done at district help centres on September 28 and 30. During this window, candidates will have to deposit the admission fee. Registration for the fifth round of JEECUP counselling begins on September 28.

There will be four more rounds of JEECUP counselling for UPJEE (Polytechnic) qualified candidates this year.

How to check the allotment list

The JEECUP round 4 allotment list will be available on the official website www.jeecup.admissions.nic.in. To check, candidates must visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the allotment list link.

Candidates can download the allotment result by entering the Login ID and Password in the Allotment result link.

Once the JEECUP round 4 allotment list is released, candidates must report for admissions at the institutions allocated. Candidates who want to apply for a better seat or have not been allotted a seat can register for Round 5.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 5 Dates

Round 5 Registration for qualified, non-qualified, other state candidates, and those not selected: September 28, 2022

Last date to register: September 30, 2022

Choice filling and locking: September 28 to 30, 2022.

Seat Allotment Result: October 1, 2022

Document verification: October 1 to 3, 2022 till 5 pm

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 11:19 [IST]