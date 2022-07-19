JEE Main Session 2 admit card likely to be released today: How to download

All institutions to be part of NIRF: Pradhan

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 19: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022today. Candidates who will appear for the Session 2 examination can check and download the admit card through the official.

The JEE Main Session 2 examination will be conducted from July 21 to July 30, 2022 (as per April notice) at various exam centres across the country.

The Agency will also publish information slips on the website before releasing the admit cards. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 1 result out, here's how to check your scorecard

JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Go to the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. Click on JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Fill in the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

The JEE Main Session 1 result was announced on July 11, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE Main.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 14:00 [IST]