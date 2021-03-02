JEE Main Answer Key 2021 released: Challenges open until March 3

New Delhi, Mar 02: The JEE Main Answer Key 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The first session of the JEE Main 2021 was conducted on February 23, 24, 25 and 26. The exams were held in two shifts- 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Those candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. This fee would be non-refundable and the facility will be available until May 3 2021, 5 pm.

Candidates should not that only paid challenges made during the stipulated time will be considered. The decision of the NTA will be final and no further communication will be entertained. The NTA will also not inform the candidates individually about the challenges. The answer key is available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.