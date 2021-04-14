JEE Main Admit Card for April 2021 exam to be released with COVID-19 self-declaration form

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: The JEE Main Admit Card for April 2021 exam will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The JEE Main Administrative Card for April 2021 exams will be released along with the COVID-19 self-declaration form. This form would mention the health status of the candidates and will have a record of travel history. The form will have to be signed by the candidate in presence of the invigilator.

The JEE Main April 2021 exam will be held only for BTech (Paper 1) candidates between April 27 and April 30. The JEE Main Admit Card for April 2021 exam once released will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.