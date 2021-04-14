YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JEE Main Admit Card for April 2021 exam to be released with COVID-19 self-declaration form

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: The JEE Main Admit Card for April 2021 exam will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    JEE Main Admit Card for April 2021 exam to be released with COVID-19 self-declaration form

    The JEE Main Administrative Card for April 2021 exams will be released along with the COVID-19 self-declaration form. This form would mention the health status of the candidates and will have a record of travel history. The form will have to be signed by the candidate in presence of the invigilator.

    The JEE Main April 2021 exam will be held only for BTech (Paper 1) candidates between April 27 and April 30. The JEE Main Admit Card for April 2021 exam once released will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jee

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X