JEE main 2022 session 1 results to be out soon: Websites to check

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 08: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Mains 2022 session 1 results on Friday. The result will be announced for both Paper 1 (E and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

Once declared, students can then check their results on the official website.

JEE Main Result 2022: Websites to check

The JEE Main Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon on these official websites

JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 results: How to check

Go to the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, JEE Mains 2022 session 1 results'.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Fill in the details and click on the submit option.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and keep a copy for reference

The NTA has released the final answer key for paper 1 (BE/BTech) on July 6.

The JEE Main is held for admission in undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programmes in institutes like IIITs, NITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as institutions/universities funded/recognised by participating state governments.