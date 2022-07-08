YouTube
  • search
Trending Shinzo Abe Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JEE main 2022 session 1 results to be out soon: Websites to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 08: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Mains 2022 session 1 results on Friday. The result will be announced for both Paper 1 (E and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning).

    Once declared, students can then check their results on the official website.

    JEE main 2022 session 1 results to be out soon: Websites to check

    JEE Main Result 2022: Websites to check

    The JEE Main Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon on these official websites

    JEE Mains 2022 Session 1 results: How to check

    • Go to the official website, i.e., jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, JEE Mains 2022 session 1 results'.
    • A new page will appear on the screen.
    • Fill in the details and click on the submit option.
    • Your result will appear on the screen.
    • Download and keep a copy for reference

    The NTA has released the final answer key for paper 1 (BE/BTech) on July 6.

    The JEE Main is held for admission in undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programmes in institutes like IIITs, NITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), as well as institutions/universities funded/recognised by participating state governments.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results jee

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X