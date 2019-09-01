JEE Main 2020 notification update and important dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 01: The JEE Main 2020 notification will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The notification according to some reports would be released today itself. The admission to the various engineering and technological colleges will begin from September 2 onwards.

The April edition registration will begin from February 7 onwards. The first edition of JEE Main 2020 will be organised from January 6 to 11. The notification once released will be available on jeemain.nic.in.

JEE Main 2020: Important dates:

JEE Main January Registration: Sep 02 to Sep 30 2019

Admit card: Dec 6 2019

Exam date: Jan 6 to 11 2020

Result: January 31 2020