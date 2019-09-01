  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JEE Main 2020 notification update and important dates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 01: The JEE Main 2020 notification will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The notification according to some reports would be released today itself. The admission to the various engineering and technological colleges will begin from September 2 onwards.

    JEE Main 2020 notification update and important dates

    The April edition registration will begin from February 7 onwards. The first edition of JEE Main 2020 will be organised from January 6 to 11. The notification once released will be available on jeemain.nic.in.

    JEE Main 2020: Important dates:

    • JEE Main January Registration: Sep 02 to Sep 30 2019
    • Admit card: Dec 6 2019
    • Exam date: Jan 6 to 11 2020
    • Result: January 31 2020

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jee

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue