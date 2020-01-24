  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 24: The JEE Main 2020 B.Planning, B.Arch results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Aarzoo from Haryana, Hardik Rajpal from Telangana topped the B.Arch. Kanumuri, Bheemeswara Vijay Varma from Andhra Pradesh topped the B.Planning exam.

    JEE Main 2020 B.Planning, B.Arch results: Toppers list

    Jogi Kapil Dev from Andhra Pradesh topped the B.Arch in the PwD category. Ayan Ahmed Hashmi from Madhya Pradesh and Harishankar K J from Kerala topped in the B.Planning under the PwD category. The results are available on http://ntaresults.nic.in/resultservices/JEEMain-January-2020-auth.

