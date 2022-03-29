YouTube
    Jamia Millia Islamia adopts CUET 2022 for eight of 59 undergraduate programmes

    New Delhi, Mar 29: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has decided to adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admitting students in its undergraduate programmes during the 2022-23 academic session, according to an official statement. CUET has been made compulsory for admission to underground programmes at 45 central universities.

    It was decided in a meeting attended by the top officials of the university that admissions for selected undergraduate courses will be done through CUET.

    The university has communicated to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Testing Agency (NTA) about the same, it said.

    Students are advised to follow university websites -- www.jmi.ac.in and http://jmicoe.in -- for updates regarding courses and other details, it said.

    Students who are interested in applying for these courses will have to fill online forms of CUET as well as JMI, it said.

    According to past practice, the university will admit students in B.Tech programme on the basis of score in JEE and admission in BDS programme will be done on the basis of score in NEET. B.Tech aspirants are required to fill JEE form as well as that of JMI, it said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 9:50 [IST]
    X