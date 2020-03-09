ISRO Technician Admit Card released, important details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: The ISRO Technician Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the technician, draughtsman and technical assistant recruitment exam for the Human Space Flight Centre. The exam will be held on March 15.

NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 9th, 2020

The call letters would be sent to the candidates directly and there is no facility to download it online. "Call letters to the written examination for the following disciplines scheduled on 15.03.2020 have been sent to candidates through e-mail id registered," ISRO said.

Those candidates who have not received the call letters can download the same through the link available at 'apply online', 'click here to view the present status of your application' against each post. The final selection will be done amongst qualified candidates, purely based on the scores obtained by them in the written test. From amongst candidates who qualify in the skill test, with minimum 60% marks, empanelment shall be done in the order of marks obtained in the written test," ISRO also said.