  • search
Trending Coronavirus Rana Kapoor
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ISRO Technician Admit Card released, important details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The ISRO Technician Admit Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card has been released for the technician, draughtsman and technical assistant recruitment exam for the Human Space Flight Centre. The exam will be held on March 15.

    ISRO Technician Admit Card released, important details
      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 9th, 2020

      The call letters would be sent to the candidates directly and there is no facility to download it online. "Call letters to the written examination for the following disciplines scheduled on 15.03.2020 have been sent to candidates through e-mail id registered," ISRO said.

      Those candidates who have not received the call letters can download the same through the link available at 'apply online', 'click here to view the present status of your application' against each post. The final selection will be done amongst qualified candidates, purely based on the scores obtained by them in the written test. From amongst candidates who qualify in the skill test, with minimum 60% marks, empanelment shall be done in the order of marks obtained in the written test," ISRO also said.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      isro admit card

      Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 15:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X