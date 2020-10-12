ISRO Recruitment 2020: Vacancies, how to apply, last date

New Delhi, Oct 12: ISRO Recruitment 2020: The indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications to fill in 55 vacancies. More details are available on the official website.

The posts to be filled up are that of Scientist, Engineer, Technical Assistant and technician in Space Application Centre (SAC) Ahmedabad. It may be recalled that the recruitment advertisement was released in Month and the last date to apply was extended till October 15. Candidates can apply by 5 pm and the last date is October 15. The pay scale for the post Isi up to Rs 2,08,700 per month.

There are 21 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer posts. For this the candidates with a PhD in fields related to Electronics, MSc in Physics, ME or MTech in Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Structural Engineering and Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply.

There are six vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant. Candidates with a first class diploma in engineering in Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering can apply.

For the post of Technician 'B' there are 28 vacancies. Candidates with a Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) as well as ITI, NTC or NAC in Fitter, Machinist, Electronics, Information Technology, Plumber, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanical, and Chemical trades can apply. More details are available on sac.gov.in.

ISRO Recruitment 2020: How to apply:

Go to sac.gov.in

Click on the recruitment link

You will be directed to a new page

Click on apply online for the post you wish too apply

Click on submit

Pay application fee

Download

Take a printout