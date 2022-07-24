YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ISC Class 12 result 2022 likely today: How to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 24: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exam on Sunday.

    According to various media reports, the ISC result is likely to be announced on July 24, if not, the students will be announced on Monday.

    ISC Class 12 result 2022 likely today: How to check

    However, there is no official confirmation made by CISCE yet.

    Once declared, students can check their results on the official website.

    In order to pass, students must secure a total of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall aggregate as well.

    ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 result out; How to download CISCE marksheetsICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 result out; How to download CISCE marksheets

    ISC Class 12 Result 2022: Websites to check

    Students are advised to key their index number details to check the results. The final result which would be declared will be a combination of performance in Semester 1 and Semester 2.

    ISC Semester 2 Results 2022: How to check

    • Go to the official websites - results.cisce.org and cisce.org
    • Click on the result link. Select ISC result link
    • Provide your unique ID, index number, and other required information
    • ICSE, ISC Class 12 Results will appear on the screen
    • Download and keep a copy for reference

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Sunday, July 24, 2022, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X