Is Lunar Eclipse 2022 visible in India? Know if you have to follow sutak rules?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 14: Skygazers, get ready for the first lunar eclipse of 2022, happening on May 16 for longer than usual thrills. The celestial event is visible in total phase from portions of the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific.

The longest duration of totality would be 1 hour 24 minutes and 27 seconds.

According to NASA, A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called "Blood Moons" because of this phenomenon.

Lunar Eclipse or Red Moon 2022: Timings

First Contact with the Penumbra - 07:02 AM

First Contact with the Umbra - 07:58 AM

Total Phase Begins - 08:59 AM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 09:41 AM

Total Phase Ends - 10:23 AM

Last Contact with the Umbra - 11:24 AM

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 12:20 PM

Duration of Total Phase - 01 Hour 24 Mins 27 Secs

Duration of Partial Phase - 03 Hours 26 Mins 26 Secs

Duration of Penumbral Phase - 05 Hours 17 Mins 32 Secs

Magnitude of Lunar Eclipse - 1.41

Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - 2.37

Is Lunar Eclipse 2022 visible in India?

Unfortunately, Lunar Eclipse 2022 will not be visible from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other countries in east Asia.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Do we have to follow Sutak?

According to Drik Panchang, unless Lunar Eclipse is visible to the naked eye, it is of no significance to Hindus.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipses are not visible to the naked eye hence no rituals related to Chandra Grahan should be observed.

If Lunar Eclipse is visible during Umbral Phase then only it should be considered for religious activities. Most Hindu Calendars don't list Penumbral Eclipses.

If Chandra Grahan is not visible in your city but it is visible some city near to that then you should not observe it.

Precautions which are advised during Sutak should be taken only if Chandra Grahan is visible in your city.

Chandra Grahan is considered even if the Moon is not visible due to cloudy weather or some other weather conditions.