IRCTC USA tour package: Check cost, inclusion, itinerary here

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 13: IRCTC is offering a 12 nights and 13 days tour packages to the United States of America. Named 'USA Panorama,' the tour package from Ahmedabad and covers destinations like Newyork, Washington, Niagra(Buffalo), San Francisco, Lasvegas and Los Angeles.

The tour will commence on 14 September, 2019 and will end on 27 September 2019.

The United States of America (USA), commonly referred to as the United States (U.S.) or America, is a federal republic composed of 50 states, a federal district, five major territories and various possessions.

The tourists will get to visit places like Hershey's Chocolate World, Golden Gate Bridge, Civic Centre and Golden Gate Park, a Limousine Ride and visit to Madam Tussad in Las vegas, Times Sqaure among several other sightseeing places.

The package costs you Rs 3,69,990 per head on Single share, Rs 3,01,990 per person on twin share whereas Rs 2,90,190 per head on triple share.

For more details on itinerary and package inclusion check: www.irctctourism.com

Package Details:

Package Details Package Name USA PANORAMA EX AHMEDABAD Tour Duration 12 Nights and 13 Days Ex Ahmedabad Travelling Mode By Flight Ex-Ahmedabad Destination Covered Newyork – Washington - Niagra(Buffalo) - San Francisco – Lasvegas - LosAngeles Period 14.09.2019 to 26.09.2019 Group Size 12 Meals AP(Breakfast ,Lunch, Dinner)

Flight Details:

Date Flight From - To Dept Time Arr. Time 14.09.2019 QR535 AMD-DOH 03:50 05:00 14.09.2019 QR701 DOH-JFK 08:15 15:00 26.09.2019 QR740 LAX-DOH 15:55 17:40+1 27.09.2019 QR534 DOH-AMD 20:25 02:15+1