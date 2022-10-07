IRCTC update: 121 trains cancelled today; Check full list here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 07: The Indian Railways has cancelled 121 trains on Friday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The railways, in an announcement, said 121 trains scheduled to depart on September 22 were fully cancelled while 58 trains were partially cancelled.

    The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like from several Indian cities like Satara, Pune, Pathankot, Varanasi, Lonand, Phaltan etc among others. This comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 116 trains on October 06.

    Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

    The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on October 07, 2022.

    Full List of cancelled trains on October 7:

    01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 09570 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11042 , 12114 , 12850 , 13343 , 13344 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 14726 , 20411 , 20412 , 20948 , 20949 , 22123 , 22142 , 22151 , 31411 , 31414 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 43801

    How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

    Open your web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.
    Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.

    Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

    Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 8:42 [IST]
    X