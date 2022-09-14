YouTube
    IRCTC to start Swadesh Darshan special train soon. Check date, fare, itinerary details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 14: IRCTC Swadesh Darshan package: Indian Railways will soon start Swadesh Darshan Special Tourist Train for Puri ganga sagar. As per the details from the Railways, the Swadesh Darshan Special Tourist Train is an eight nights and nine days package that will cover prominent religious places Puri, Ganga Sarar, Varanasi, Prayagraj.

    "Indian Railways takes the privilege of operating an exclusive "Swadesh Darshan tourist train" for Puri ganga sagar with HAR HAR Gange (WZSD09) starting from Rajkot with confirmed train tickets in Non AC Sleeper Class and 3rd AC Class for its esteemed passengers," TRCTC wrote.

    IRCTC to start Swadesh Darshan special train soon. Check date, fare, itinerary details

    "The destinations covered in Itinerary include Puri - Ganga sagar - Varanasi - Prayagraj . It is one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package," it added.

    Darshan booking
    Booking of Swadesh Darshan Tourist Trains is available online on our website (www.irctctourism.com). Booking can also be done through our Tourist Facilitation Center and Regional Offices.

    Features of IRCTC package:

    • The duration of the package is 8 nights and 9 days.
    • The journey will begin 1 December 2022

    IRCTC Swadesh Darshan package

    • Budget (SL) Rs.14900 /-
    • Standard (SL) Rs.16500/-
    • Comfort (3AC) Rs.25300/-

    For itinerary details click here https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WZSD09

    irctc indian railways

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 7:37 [IST]
