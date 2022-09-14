IRCTC to start Swadesh Darshan special train soon. Check date, fare, itinerary details

UGC NET Phase-2 Admit Card to be out on September 16: Check steps to download

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 14: IRCTC Swadesh Darshan package: Indian Railways will soon start Swadesh Darshan Special Tourist Train for Puri ganga sagar. As per the details from the Railways, the Swadesh Darshan Special Tourist Train is an eight nights and nine days package that will cover prominent religious places Puri, Ganga Sarar, Varanasi, Prayagraj.

"Indian Railways takes the privilege of operating an exclusive "Swadesh Darshan tourist train" for Puri ganga sagar with HAR HAR Gange (WZSD09) starting from Rajkot with confirmed train tickets in Non AC Sleeper Class and 3rd AC Class for its esteemed passengers," TRCTC wrote.

"The destinations covered in Itinerary include Puri - Ganga sagar - Varanasi - Prayagraj . It is one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package," it added.

Darshan booking

Booking of Swadesh Darshan Tourist Trains is available online on our website (www.irctctourism.com). Booking can also be done through our Tourist Facilitation Center and Regional Offices.

Features of IRCTC package:

The duration of the package is 8 nights and 9 days.

The journey will begin 1 December 2022

IRCTC Swadesh Darshan package

Budget (SL) Rs.14900 /-

Standard (SL) Rs.16500/-

Comfort (3AC) Rs.25300/-

For itinerary details click here https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WZSD09

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 7:37 [IST]