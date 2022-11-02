IRCTC Thailand tour package: Check tour dates, cost, itinerary

New Delhi, Nov 02: Is Thailand on your bucket list? Pack your bags and uncover the awe-inspiring and marvelous beauty of Thailand with the IRCTC Air tour package. India Railways Thailand air tour package will cover Pattaya and Bangkok in six days. The tour will commence from 8 December 2022 and will include meals.

Thailand is predominantly a Buddhist kingdom almost equidistant from India and China. Known by outsiders as Siam for centuries, Thailand has been something of a Southeast Asian migratory, cultural, and religious crossroads," said IRCTC.

Thailand offers over 1,000 miles of coastline of white sandy beaches, bays and coves, with many beach and island activities for people of all ages. Visitors can experience a revitalizing Thai massage in the "heavenly land of spas" or go shopping in one of Thailand's upscale shopping malls, high street shops, bustling markets, and back street stalls, it added.

As per details available on the IRCTC website, Single occupancy would cost Rs 63,310, Double occupancy will cost Rs 54,999, tiple occupancy will cost 54, 999 and for a Child (5 to 11 years), it would cost Rs 53,030.