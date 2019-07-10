IRCTC Singapore and Malaysia tour package is set for October; check dates, cost, flight details

New Delhi, July 10: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of six days and 5 nights to Singapore and Malaysia. The tour will commence from October 30, 2019, and the package cost is Rs 79,990 on double occupancy.

Luxurious hotels, delectable cuisine, great shopping and traditional colourful festivals celebrated throughout the year, make these places best for tourism. Get ready to explore the rich culture and beauty of travel gems of world - Singapore and Malaysia.

Package Details Package Name Mesmerising Singapore & Malaysia Ex Mumbai Destination Covered Singapore & Malaysia Travelling Mode By Malindo Air Frequency 30.10.19 to 05.11.19 Available Seats 35 Hotel Name Singapore : IBIS MC Pherson/ IBIS Novena/ Aqueen Lavender/ Aqueen Jalan Besar or similar Kuala Lumpur : IBIS style F & B Park/ Hotel Pearl International/ Ancasa Hotel & Spa or similar

Package Tariff: (Per Person)

Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs. 94,290/- Double Occupancy Double Occupancy Triple Occupancy Rs. 79,990/- Child(02-11yrs) with bed Rs. 67,490/- Child (02-11yrs) without bed Rs. 61,490/- Infant (0- 2 Yrs) Rs. 24,090/-

Flight Details:-

Flight Date Sector Departure Arrival OD 216 30.10.19 BOM-KUL 23:15 Hrs 07:10 Hrs +1 OD 803 02.11.19 KUL-SIN 10:30 Hrs 11:30 Hrs OD 808 05.11.19 SIN-KUL 17:00 Hrs 18:05 Hrs OD 215 05.11.19 KUL-BOM 19:25 Hrs 22:20 Hrs

Itenary

31.10.2019 : Arrive at Kuala Lumpur. Check in to the hotel. After Lunch proceed for Putrajaya Tour. Later drop to Bukit Bintang for shopping. Dinner and overnight stay at hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

01.11.2019: After breakfast proceed to Batu Caves. After lunch proceed to City tour of Kuala Lumpur. Visit Petronas Twin Tower. Dinner and Overnight stay at hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

02.11.2019: Packed Breakfast, proceed to airport to board flight to Singapore.. Arrive at Singapore. Check In at Hotel. Pick up for Night Safari. Dinner at Indian Restaurant. Back to hotel. Overnight stay at Singapore.

03.11.2019: After breakfast at hotel. Pick up for Half Day city tour. After lunch transfer to Sentosa (Sea Aquarium and Wings of Time). Dinner at Indian restaurant. Back to hotel. Overnight Stay at Singapore.

04.11.2019: After Breakfast at hotel. Optional visit to Universal Studio. Dinner at local Indian restaurant. Back to hotel. Overnight Stay at Singapore.

05.11.2019: After Breakfast at Hotel Check Out from Hotel. Transfer to Mustafa Market for shopping. Later transfer to airport for departure to Mumbai.

Package inclusion

Return economy class airfare on Malindo Air

-Outward Sector - Mumbai - Kuala Lumpur &

-Inward sector - Singapore - Kuala Lumpur - Mumbai

• Internal flights from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore

• Return Airport Transfers.

• 5 Nights stay at 3 Star Hotel

• Kuala Lumpur (2 Nights ) and Singapore (3 Nights)

• Meals-American Plan (AP): 6 Breakfast, 6 Lunches and 5 Dinners.

• 01 litre Water Bottle Per Person Per Day

• All sightseeing as per Itinerary on seat in coach basis.

• One professional and friendly English/Hindi speaking tour guide .

• Travel Insurance (for passengers below 60 yrs age)

• Normal Visa fees of Singapore and Malaysia

• All applicable Taxes.

Sightseeing:

Kuala Lumpur

Putraja Orientation Tour

Kuala Lumpur City Tour

Petronas Twin Tower

Batu Caves

Singapore

Half Day Singapore City Tour.

Singapore Flyer

Sentosa PM in Singapore with Cable Car (1 way) + Images of Singapore + Madam Tussauds Wax Museum + Sea Aquarium + Wings of Time

Night Safari