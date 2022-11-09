YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    IRCTC's new year bonanza train tour package. Check details here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 09: The Indian Railway has come up with a special tour package called The Western Delight New Year Bonanza Train. The tour will cover three prominent Jyotirling temples Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar and Trimbakeshwar (Nasik).

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "IRCTC proposes to run "Western Delight: New Year Bonanza Tour" by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class, covering the visit of three prominent Jyotirling temples Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar & Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) along with the visit of Sai Baba Temple (Shirdi), Goa and the tallest statue of world "Statue of unity" in State of Gujrat," said IRCTC.

    The package includes 9 night- 10 days long tour.

    "Experience a soul-stirring journey! Visit three prominent Jyotirling temples Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar and Trimbakeshwar with your family. Book IRCTC's Western Delight New Year Bonanza tour," tweeted IRCTC.

    As per details available on the IRCTC website, Single occupancy would cost Rs 79,695, Double occupancy will cost Rs 69,300 and for a Child (5 to 11 years), it would cost Rs 62,370.

    Tour name: Western Delight: New Year Bonanza Tour

    Duration: 09 Nights/10 Days
    Tour Date: 23.12.2022
    Tour Itinerary: Delhi - Ujjain - Omkareshwar - Trimbakeshwar - Shirdi - Goa - Statue of Unity - Delhi.
    Train Itinerary: New Delhi (DSJ) - Ujjain - Nasik - Shirdi/Manmar - Goa - Kevadia - Delhi (DSJ).

    Number of seats : 600

    Destinations and visits covered:

    Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple.
    Omkareshwar: Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple.
    Nasik: Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.
    Shirdi: Sai Baba Temple.
    Goa: North Goa (Calangute beach, Bagha beach, Fort Agauda) & South Goa (Old Goa churches, Mangeshi temple,
    Miramar beach, Colava beach).
    Kevadia: Statue of Unity.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    irctc

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 23:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X