'Kejriwal ji, if my claims true, you'll resign and retire': Sukesh writes a new letter

IRCTC update: 151 trains cancelled on Nov 09; here is the complete list

IRCTC's new year bonanza train tour package. Check details here

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 09: The Indian Railway has come up with a special tour package called The Western Delight New Year Bonanza Train. The tour will cover three prominent Jyotirling temples Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar and Trimbakeshwar (Nasik).

"IRCTC proposes to run "Western Delight: New Year Bonanza Tour" by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class, covering the visit of three prominent Jyotirling temples Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar & Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) along with the visit of Sai Baba Temple (Shirdi), Goa and the tallest statue of world "Statue of unity" in State of Gujrat," said IRCTC.

The package includes 9 night- 10 days long tour.

"Experience a soul-stirring journey! Visit three prominent Jyotirling temples Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar and Trimbakeshwar with your family. Book IRCTC's Western Delight New Year Bonanza tour," tweeted IRCTC.

Experience a soul-stirring journey! Visit three prominent Jyotirling temples Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar & Trimbakeshwar with your family. Book IRCTC's Western Delight New Year Bonanza tour on https://t.co/105FAPScFc@AmritMahotsav @incredibleindia @tourismgoi #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 9, 2022

As per details available on the IRCTC website, Single occupancy would cost Rs 79,695, Double occupancy will cost Rs 69,300 and for a Child (5 to 11 years), it would cost Rs 62,370.

Tour name: Western Delight: New Year Bonanza Tour

Duration: 09 Nights/10 Days

Tour Date: 23.12.2022

Tour Itinerary: Delhi - Ujjain - Omkareshwar - Trimbakeshwar - Shirdi - Goa - Statue of Unity - Delhi.

Train Itinerary: New Delhi (DSJ) - Ujjain - Nasik - Shirdi/Manmar - Goa - Kevadia - Delhi (DSJ).

Number of seats : 600

Destinations and visits covered:

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple.

Omkareshwar: Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga temple.

Nasik: Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

Shirdi: Sai Baba Temple.

Goa: North Goa (Calangute beach, Bagha beach, Fort Agauda) & South Goa (Old Goa churches, Mangeshi temple,

Miramar beach, Colava beach).

Kevadia: Statue of Unity.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 23:01 [IST]