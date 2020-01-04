IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special has 6 destinations: Check fare, itinerary and more

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 04: IRCTC is offering Pongal vacation special package covering six destinations for just Rs 5,000. Its an all-inclusive tour package of 4 days and 5 nights that will take you to Nanjangud, Melukote, Srirangapatna, Talacauvery, Coorg and Mysore.

Boarding points: Madurai, Dindigul, Trichy, Vridhachalam, Villupuram, Chennai Egmore, Katpadi, Jolarpettai.

Deboarding points: Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Egmore, Villupuram, Vridhachalam, Trichy, Dindigul, and Madurai.

Package Tariff: Rs 5,830

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What is included in the package

Train journey by SL class

Night stay/Fresh up at Dharmashalas/Hall on multi sharing basis.

Morning Tea/Coffee, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & 1 litre Drinking water per day.

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.

Tour Escort & Security on train.

IRCTC's Pongal Vacation Special: What is excluded from the package

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines

Entrance fee for monuments

Service of Tour Guide.

All others not mentioned in the Package Inclusions

For itinerary and more details visit www.irctctourism.com