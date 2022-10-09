YouTube
    IRCTC offers affordable tour package to Chandigarh, Dalhousie, Amritsar: Check price, itinerary here

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 09: Are you planning to visit Dalhousie with Golden Temple? Here's a big update from Indian Railways for you. Indian Railways has announced affordable tour package for trips to Chandigarh, Dalhousie and Amritsar. In this regard, the IRCTC is offering a luxurious and economical rail tour package.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "IRCTC Regional Office, Bhopal offers "Dalhousie with Golden Temple" Rail Tour Package one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package," the official website said.

    The passengers will get a chance to visit Chandigarh, Dalhousie, and Amritsar along with other local areas.

    Tour package details

    Package Name: Dalhousie with Golden Temple (WBR76)
    Destinations: Chandigarh, Dalhousie, and Amritsar
    Tour Duration - 9 Days / 8 Nights
    Meal Plan - Breakfast and Dinner
    Departure Time- Rani Kamalapati Railway Station 22:40

    Twin Occupancy: 33,135/-

    Triple Occupancy: 25,810/-

    Child With Bed: 21,320/-

    Child Without Bed:19,100/-

    Note

    • All Sight-seeing are subject to Covid- Protocol. Entry tickets of sightseeing not included.
    • All passengers travelling to respective states has to follow State Covid guidelines & protocol
    • Above tour price will not be valid for peak dates (eg. Christmas, New Year etc.)
    • (15 December to 14 January)
    • Train meals are not included in above tour price

    Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 23:45 [IST]
