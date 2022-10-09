IRCTC offers affordable tour package to Chandigarh, Dalhousie, Amritsar: Check price, itinerary here

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday in view of Milad-un-Nabi, Valmiki Jayanti processions

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 09: Are you planning to visit Dalhousie with Golden Temple? Here's a big update from Indian Railways for you. Indian Railways has announced affordable tour package for trips to Chandigarh, Dalhousie and Amritsar. In this regard, the IRCTC is offering a luxurious and economical rail tour package.

"IRCTC Regional Office, Bhopal offers "Dalhousie with Golden Temple" Rail Tour Package one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package," the official website said.

The passengers will get a chance to visit Chandigarh, Dalhousie, and Amritsar along with other local areas.

Tour package details

Package Name: Dalhousie with Golden Temple (WBR76)

Destinations: Chandigarh, Dalhousie, and Amritsar

Tour Duration - 9 Days / 8 Nights

Meal Plan - Breakfast and Dinner

Departure Time- Rani Kamalapati Railway Station 22:40

Twin Occupancy: 33,135/-

Triple Occupancy: 25,810/-

Child With Bed: 21,320/-

Child Without Bed:19,100/-

Note

All Sight-seeing are subject to Covid- Protocol. Entry tickets of sightseeing not included.

All passengers travelling to respective states has to follow State Covid guidelines & protocol

Above tour price will not be valid for peak dates (eg. Christmas, New Year etc.)

(15 December to 14 January)

Train meals are not included in above tour price

Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 23:45 [IST]