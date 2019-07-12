IRCTC offers 8-day tour to North Indian states; check details
New Delhi, July 12: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a 8 days and 7 nights tour package to North-Indian cities at just Rs 15,846 on double occupancy.
Here is a golden opportunity to visit Jaipur, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura, Vrindavan and New Delhi.
Package Details
|Package Code
|SCBR03
|Package Name
|North India Delight
|Duration
|07 Nights/08 Days
|Destination Covered
|Jaipur-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Mathura-Vrindavan-New Delhi
|Frequency
|Thursday
|Meal Plan
|EP
Package Tariff:
|Class
|3A-6 & SL-6
|Package Tariffs (Rs.)
|Single
|Double
|Triple
|Child with Bed
|Child w/o Bed
|Comfort (3A)
|22856.00
|19145.00
|16012.00
|8260.00
|7146.00
|Standard (SL)
|19557.00
|15846.00
|12713.00
|4961.00
|3848.00
Tour Itinerary:
Day 01: Departure from Vishakhapatnam Railway Station by Train No.18573, VSKP BGKT Exp. at 05.15 hrs. Full day & night journey.
Day 02: Arrival at Jaipur Railway Station at 15.20 hrs. Pick up from station & transfer to Hotel.after freshen up proceed to Chowki Dhani/Krishna Ki dhani for dinner(at own cost).Overnight stay at Jaipur.
Day 03: After breakfast, full day visit to Jaipur visiting hawa Mahal, city palace, Jantar-mantar, amer fort. Dinner & stay at Jaipur.
Day 04: Early morning breakfast & check out from hotel.Proceed to Agra enroute visit to Fatehpur Siri & Agra Fort.Dinner & stay at Agra.
Day 05: After breakfast check out from hotel.Visit to Taj Mahal & proceed to Delhi enroute visit to Mathura & Vrindawan.On arrival transfer to Hotel.Dinner & stay at Delhi.
Day 06: After breakfast proceed for full day sightseeing visiting Qutab Minar,Lotus Temple, India Gate, the president house(Round trip), Red Fort, Indira Gandhi Memorial,birla temple.Dinner & Drop at New Delhi Railway station by 2100 Hrs.Board Train No.12722 at 23.00 Hrs for return journey.
Day 07: Full day & night journey.
Day 08: Arrival at Vishakhapatnam Railway station by 13.30 Hrs.
Package includes:
1. Train journey by 3A/SL class.
2. A/c accommodation as per the itinerary.
3. A/c road transportation as per the itinerary.
4. Assistance for normal darshan (wherever applicable).
5. Travel insurance.
6. Driver Cum Guide
7. Toll, parking and all applicable GST.
Package excludes:
1. All On-Board and Off-Board meals.
2. All Entry tickets to monuments & mentioned sightseeing places .
3. Any service not specified in inclusions.