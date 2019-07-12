IRCTC offers 8-day tour to North Indian states; check details

New Delhi

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 12: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a 8 days and 7 nights tour package to North-Indian cities at just Rs 15,846 on double occupancy.

Here is a golden opportunity to visit Jaipur, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura, Vrindavan and New Delhi.

Package Details

Package Code SCBR03 Package Name North India Delight Duration 07 Nights/08 Days Destination Covered Jaipur-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Mathura-Vrindavan-New Delhi Frequency Thursday Meal Plan EP

Package Tariff:

Class 3A-6 & SL-6 Package Tariffs (Rs.) Single Double Triple Child with Bed Child w/o Bed Comfort (3A) 22856.00 19145.00 16012.00 8260.00 7146.00 Standard (SL) 19557.00 15846.00 12713.00 4961.00 3848.00

Tour Itinerary:

Day 01: Departure from Vishakhapatnam Railway Station by Train No.18573, VSKP BGKT Exp. at 05.15 hrs. Full day & night journey.

Day 02: Arrival at Jaipur Railway Station at 15.20 hrs. Pick up from station & transfer to Hotel.after freshen up proceed to Chowki Dhani/Krishna Ki dhani for dinner(at own cost).Overnight stay at Jaipur.

Day 03: After breakfast, full day visit to Jaipur visiting hawa Mahal, city palace, Jantar-mantar, amer fort. Dinner & stay at Jaipur.

Day 04: Early morning breakfast & check out from hotel.Proceed to Agra enroute visit to Fatehpur Siri & Agra Fort.Dinner & stay at Agra.

Day 05: After breakfast check out from hotel.Visit to Taj Mahal & proceed to Delhi enroute visit to Mathura & Vrindawan.On arrival transfer to Hotel.Dinner & stay at Delhi.

Day 06: After breakfast proceed for full day sightseeing visiting Qutab Minar,Lotus Temple, India Gate, the president house(Round trip), Red Fort, Indira Gandhi Memorial,birla temple.Dinner & Drop at New Delhi Railway station by 2100 Hrs.Board Train No.12722 at 23.00 Hrs for return journey.

Day 07: Full day & night journey.

Day 08: Arrival at Vishakhapatnam Railway station by 13.30 Hrs.

Package includes:

1. Train journey by 3A/SL class.

2. A/c accommodation as per the itinerary.

3. A/c road transportation as per the itinerary.

4. Assistance for normal darshan (wherever applicable).

5. Travel insurance.

6. Driver Cum Guide

7. Toll, parking and all applicable GST.

Package excludes:

1. All On-Board and Off-Board meals.

2. All Entry tickets to monuments & mentioned sightseeing places .

3. Any service not specified in inclusions.