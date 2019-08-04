IRCTC offers 6 days Haridwar, Rishikesh and Mussoorie tour: Check fare, itinerary and other details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 04: Planning to take a trip to popular religious places in the country? IRCTC has come out with a great package for you. IRCTC has come up with, 5 nights and 6 day tour to Haridwar, Rishikesh and Mussoorie un der Amazing Uttarakhand package.

More about the package

Name: Amazing Uttarakhand ex - Bangalore

Destinations: Mussoorie, Dehradun, Rishikesh and Haridwar

Mode of travel: Air

Trip duration: 5 Nights and 6 Days

Date: 21 August, 2019 (as mentioned on the official website of IRCTC Tourism)

No. of seats: 10

Tarif: Rs 30,220 (for one person); Rs 22,400(for two people)

Tour Itinerary:

Circuit: Bengaluru-Delhi(1N) - Mussorie(2N) - Haridwar (2N) - Delhi

Day 1: Depart from Bangalore to Delhi by Flight at 1130 hrs. Arrive Delhi at 1430 Hrs. Check in Hotel. Evening visit Akshardham Temple. Dinner and overnight stay at Delhi. (Dinner).

Day 2: Breakfast and depart to Haridwar. visit Manasa Devi Temple, Chandi Devi Temple. Evening visit Har Ki Paudi (Ganga River Ghat). Dinner and overnight stay at Hariddwar. (Dinner & Breakfast).

Day 3: Breakfast and checkout.. Proceed to Rishikesh. Visit Ram Jula, Lakshman Jula. Afternoon visit Visit Dehradun Monastery, Tapkeshwar Temple Evening depart to Mussorrie. Check in Hotel. Dinner and overnight stay at Mussorrie. (Dinner & Breakfast).

Day 4: Breakfast and visit Mussorie local sightseeing. Dinner and overnight stay at Mussorie. (Dinner & Breakfast).

Day 5: After Breakfast proceed to Delhi. Afternoon free for shopping. Overnight stay at Delhi (Dinner & Breakfast).

Day 6: Breakfast and check out. Half day local sightseeing. Drop at Delhi Airport at 1400 hrs to board flight to Bangalore. (Breakfast).