IRCTC offers 6 day Vaishno Devi tour: Package cost, itinerary here

New Delhi

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 11: Indian Railways' subsidiary Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a six-day tour package to Vaishno Devi from Ahmedabad. The train journey begins every Friday.

One of the holiest Hindu temples, the shrine of Vaishno Devi is dedicated to the Goddess Shakti. Affectionately also called as Mata Rani and Vaishnavi, the temple is the manifestation of the Mother Goddess.

If you are travelling on single occupancy will cost Rs 15, 655, double occupancy will cost you Rs 10,740, triple occupancy will cost you Rs 10,210. Child with bed (5-11 years) will cost you Rs 8,420 and Child without bed (5-11 years) will cost you Rs 7,675.

Package Details Package Name Mata Vaishnodevi Destination Covered MATA VAISHNODEVI, SHIVKHORI Travelling Mode By 3 tier AC & SL Ex-Ahmedabad Frequency (Date) Every Friday Meal Plan MAP (Breakfast & Dinner)

Single Sharing Double Sharing Triple Sharing Child with bed 5-11 years Child Without Bed (5-11 Yrs) Standard(8 SEAT) 15655/- 10740/- 10210/- 8420/- 7675/- Comfort (4 SEAT) Rs 18660/- Rs 13745/- Rs 13220/- Rs 11425/- Rs 10385/-

Itinerary

Day 01: Departure from Ahmedabad by train no. 19223 ADI JAT express at 11:20 hrs.

Departure from Ahmedabad by train no. 19223 ADI JAT express at 11:20 hrs. Day 02: Arrival Jammu at 19:35 hrs. Transfer to hotel at Katra. Dinner and Overnight stay at Katra.

Arrival Jammu at 19:35 hrs. Transfer to hotel at Katra. Dinner and Overnight stay at Katra. Day 03: After breakfast Proceed for Darshan to Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine . Dinner and Overnight stay at Katra.(by own)

After breakfast Proceed for Darshan to Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine . Dinner and Overnight stay at Katra.(by own) Day 04: after breakfast proceeds to katra to visit Shivkhori, A cave dedicated to lord Shiva. Overnight stay at Jammu .

after breakfast proceeds to katra to visit Shivkhori, A cave dedicated to lord Shiva. Overnight stay at Jammu . Day 05: Early breakfast transfer to jammu railway station the train 19224 JAT ADI Express at 10:25 hrs. Overnight train journey.

Early breakfast transfer to jammu railway station the train 19224 JAT ADI Express at 10:25 hrs. Overnight train journey. Day 06: Arrival Ahmedabad at 15:00 hrs