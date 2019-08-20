  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IRCTC offers 5-day tour to Kanyakumari, Rameswaram and Madurai; details here

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 20: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram and Madurai from Bengaluru.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The tour, which will be via train, will commence on August 29, 2019.

    Package Name: Divine Tamil Nadu Package Ex Bengaluru

    Destination Covered: Bengaluru-Kanyakumari - Rameswaram-Madurai

    Travelling Mode: Train

    Class: SL/ 3AC

    Frequency: Every Thursday

    Meal Plan: EPAI

    IRCTC offers new 8 days Rajasthan tour package; check date, fare, itinerary

    Package Tariff

    Single occupancy: Rs 20,030

    Double occupancy: Rs 10,670

    Triple occupancy: Rs 8,310

    Tour Itinerary:

    DAY 01: Depart from Bangalore by Train No. 17235 at 17:15 hours. Overnight journey.

    DAY 02: Arrive Nagercoil Junction at 08:20 hours. Check in Hotel, visit Kumari Amman Temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Tiruvalluvar Statue, Gandhi Memorial.

    IRCTC Darjeeling, Gangtok and Kalimpong tour: Cost, booking details here

    (Please note all these places are walkable from Hotel. Passengers need to visit these places on their own).

    Evening visit sunset point and wax museum.. Overnight stay in Kanyakumari.

    DAY 03: View early morning Sunrise in the Seashore on your own. Check out and visit Tiruchendur. Depart to Rameswaram. Check in Hotel Arrive Rameswaram and check in hotel. Evening free to enjoy the place on your own .Overnight stay in Rameswaram.

    DAY 04: Early Morning proceed for Darshan at Ramanathaswamy Temple. Later visit Ramarpadam Temple, Five Faced Hanuman Temple. Check out and depart to Madurai. Visit Thirupuran-Kundram Murugan Temple, Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal and Meenakshi Amman Temple. Drop at Madurai Station by 8 PM. Depart to Bangalore by Train No. 17236 at 23:55Hrs. Overnight journey.

    Day 05: Arrive Bangalore at 09:30 hours

    For more details check: www.irctctourism.com

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    irctc

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 2:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue