IRCTC offers 5-day tour to Kanyakumari, Rameswaram and Madurai; details here

New Delhi, Aug 20: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism is offering a tour package of four nights and five days to Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram and Madurai from Bengaluru.

The tour, which will be via train, will commence on August 29, 2019.

Package Name: Divine Tamil Nadu Package Ex Bengaluru

Destination Covered: Bengaluru-Kanyakumari - Rameswaram-Madurai

Travelling Mode: Train

Class: SL/ 3AC

Frequency: Every Thursday

Meal Plan: EPAI

Package Tariff

Single occupancy: Rs 20,030

Double occupancy: Rs 10,670

Triple occupancy: Rs 8,310

Tour Itinerary:

DAY 01: Depart from Bangalore by Train No. 17235 at 17:15 hours. Overnight journey.

DAY 02: Arrive Nagercoil Junction at 08:20 hours. Check in Hotel, visit Kumari Amman Temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Tiruvalluvar Statue, Gandhi Memorial.

(Please note all these places are walkable from Hotel. Passengers need to visit these places on their own).

Evening visit sunset point and wax museum.. Overnight stay in Kanyakumari.

DAY 03: View early morning Sunrise in the Seashore on your own. Check out and visit Tiruchendur. Depart to Rameswaram. Check in Hotel Arrive Rameswaram and check in hotel. Evening free to enjoy the place on your own .Overnight stay in Rameswaram.

DAY 04: Early Morning proceed for Darshan at Ramanathaswamy Temple. Later visit Ramarpadam Temple, Five Faced Hanuman Temple. Check out and depart to Madurai. Visit Thirupuran-Kundram Murugan Temple, Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal and Meenakshi Amman Temple. Drop at Madurai Station by 8 PM. Depart to Bangalore by Train No. 17236 at 23:55Hrs. Overnight journey.

Day 05: Arrive Bangalore at 09:30 hours

For more details check: www.irctctourism.com