IRCTC offers 4 day tour to Puri, Konark and Chillika: Check details

New Delhi, Aug 04: If you have been beating your head thinking of the perfect vacation, here it is. IRCTC is offering 3 nights and 4 days tour package to Puri, Konark and Chillika. The mode of travel is by air.

Starting your journey with blessings of Lord Jagannath at one of the famous Dham-Puri Jagannath.

Chillika- Asia's largest brackish water lagoon, it is recognised as one of the most important wetlands in the world because of home to a phenomenal variety of birds and the Irrawady Dolphin.

Konark - the Sun Temple - a UNESCO world heritage ,experience the spectacular experience of India's one of the biggest and famous dance festival along with International Sand Art festival at Konark, Konark Dance Festival is held every year in the month of December 1st week in backdrop of the Sun temple in Konark, Odisha in India. Many celebrated dancers from all over the country perform at this venue.

Tour Itinenary: Chennai-Bhubaneswar-Puri-Chillika-Konark-Bhubaneswar-Chennai

Day: 01

Departure from Chennai Airport at 12.35 Hrs.Arrival at Bhubaneswar airport at 14.15 Hrs. Meet & Greet at Airport by IRCTC representative. proceed for half Day Sightseeing tour visiting Lingaraj Temple and Dhauli Buddhist Monastery. transfers to Puri. Hotel check-in. dinner & overnight stay at Puri.

Day: 02

After breakfast, proceed to Satpada (Chilika). Boat Ride in Chillika Lake, visit to island & Irrawaddy dolphin site. Lunch at Chillika, back to Puri. Enroute darshan of Allarnath Temple (Incarnation of Lord Jagannath). Evening back to hotel.Dinner & overnight stay at Puri.

Day: 03

After breakfast ,visit to Jagannath Temple & return to hotel .After lunch, proceed to the Konark Temple. Evening enjoy Opening ceremony of Konark Dance Festival & International Sand Art Festival at Chandrabhaga Beach. Dinner & overnight stay at Puri.

Day: 04

After early morning breakfast, check out from hotel at 07.00 Hrs & proceed to Bhubaneswar.Enroute Visit to SakhiGopal Temple Drop at Bhubaneswar airport by 10.00 Hrs for return Journey.

Package Includes:

Return Airfare in Economy class in Indigo Airlines.

03 Nights accommodation at Puri in Hotel Blue Lilly Beach Resort or similar.

Transportation and Sightseeing as mentioned in the itinerary in an exclusive Air-conditioned Vehicle (35 seater coach /similar) will be provided point to point and not at disposal.

01 Packaged Drinking water bottle(01 Ltr) per person per day during sightseeing.

Entry fees to monuments wherever applicable as per itinerary.

Special arrangement to witness Konark Dance Festival & International Sand Art Festival. Subject to weather condition.

Boating charges at Chillika, Satapada. (Boating time - Morning - 10 P.M. to 1 P.M.).Subject to weather condition.

Meal Plan - MAPAI (breakfast + Dinner) on fixed menu basis.

Professional Tour Guide for entire journey.

Travel Insurance.

All applicable entry tickets, Taxes, Parking Charges & Toll charges.