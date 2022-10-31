When is Dev Diwali 2022? November 7th or November 8th? Know timings, significance and more

IRCTC Mahabaahu-Assam River Cruise package: Check details

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering MV Mahabaahu-Assam River Cruise package for two nights and 3 days.

"The mighty trans-boundary Brahmaputra River is the spine of Assam. The revered Shakti Peeth of Kamakhya Devi on Nilachal Hill on the southern bank of Brahmaputra features Shiva, Parvati and the ten Mahavidyas and is a major pilgrimage for the Hindus. We also visit Umananda Temple on the smallest inhabited river island of the world, the Peacock Island," IRCTC said.

ARC- MV Mahanaahu-Assam Cruise: ARC- MV Mahabaahu-Assam Cruise has introduced luxury river cruising across India with an exceptional attention to detail. We invite you to untouched destinations bringing unmatched hospitality and to immerse yourself in unforgettable experience.

As per details available on the IRCTC website, Single occupancy would cost Rs 55,125, Double occupancy will cost Rs 31,500, and for a Child (5 to 12 years), it would cost Rs 15,750.

Cruise Price Includes:

Airport-Jetty-Airport transfers and sightseeing as per itinerary.

Accommodation and all meals as indicated by the program

Onboard English-Speaking Guide, all entrance fees, still camera fee, and local assistance is included.

RO filters in all cabins and public areas throughout the cruise. Stainless steel water bottles for sight-seeing. Filled jugs are available in the cabins.

Electric kettle and a mini bar too is available in the cabin.

Cruise Price Does Not Include:

Any further tax levied by the government of India and other Fees as separately mentioned.

International or domestic flights, accommodation in Guwahati.

Drinks (alcohol), personal laundry, all visa costs, Tips & Gratuities,

Videography is chargeable.

All items of a personal nature; health-accident-baggage or travel protection plan outside the ship's boundaries.

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 23:33 [IST]