IRCTC is offering Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra at affordable rates: Check details

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 18: In a bid to promote religious tourism in the country, the Indian Railways is starting a special "Jotirlinga Darshayn Yatra". The affordable tour package by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will cover destinations like Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, Shivrajpur Beach.

"JYOTIRLING YATRA EX GORAKHPUR "Yatra Special Tourist Train ", is a train under IRCTC Flagship offering Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train, an all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country," said IRCTC.

Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra 2022: How to book tickets

Booking of JYOTIRLING YATRA EX GORAKHPUR Special Tourist Trains is available online on IRCTC website i.e www.irctctourism.com and at IRCTC office at Lucknow.

Also, bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

Features of IRCTC package:

The duration of the package is 7 nights and 8 days. The tourists will board special train at Gorakhpur.

The journey will begin 15.10.2022.

Budget: (Sleeper Class): Rs. 15,150/-

Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 15:31 [IST]