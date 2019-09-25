  • search
Trending High Alert UNGA
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
By Poll Elections

By Poll Elections

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IRCTC IPO set to open on September 30; Price band announcement today

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 25: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a state-owned firm which handles ticket-booking and catering for the Indian Railways, is expected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 30.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Reportedly, the government is looking to offload up to 20 million shares in the company through the IRCTC IPO, which will help in raising Rs 500-600 crore. The IPO is likely to cut the government's stake in IRCTC by about 12.5%.

    As many as 2 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each would be offered for sale by the government, reports news agency PTI.

    Indian Railway Jobs 2019: 149 vacancies, check RRC notification

    "We are working to bring IPO of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and IRFC by September. IRFC may have to go to Cabinet again after elections," an official had said.

    IRFC raises funds from capital markets and through borrowing for funding expansion plans of the Indian Railways. IRCTC handles the catering and tourism activity of the railways.

    While IRCTC IPO could fetch about Rs 500 crore, public offering of IRFC could garner close to Rs 1,000 crore to the government.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    irctc indian railways

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue