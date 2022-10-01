Railways to release its new time table known as “Trains At A Glance (TAG)” from October

IRCTC: Indian railways cancels 80 trains today, Check full list here

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Indian Railways has cancelled 80 trains on Saturday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The railways, in an announcement, said 52 trains scheduled to depart on October 1 were fully cancelled while 26 trains were partially cancelled.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Lucknow, Varanasi, Delhi, Kanpur among others.

Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on October 1, 2022.

IRCTC offers Singapore and Malaysia tour package: Check date, price, itinery

Full List of cancelled trains on October 1

01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01886, 03289, 03591, 03592, 04133, 04136, 04136, 04255, 04256, 04267, 04268, 04381, 04382, 05117, 05118, 05334, 05380, 05460, 08263, 08318, 09484, 11265, 11266, 11651, 11652, 12879, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14123, 14124, 14201, 14202, 14203, 14204, 14213, 14214, 15107, 15108, 18206, 18234, 18236, 18247, 18248, 20949, 22868, 22893, 22960

How to check your train status whether it is cancelled or not?

Open web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.

Click on exceptional trains on the top-right side of the webpage.

Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

Recently, Indian Railways has announced the commencement of special trains to accomodate passengers with ease and comfort of travelling. On the auspicious occassions of Durga Puja 2022 and Navratri 2022, IRCTC will run special trains to and from Kolkata, Ajmer, and Mata Vaishno Devi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 1, 2022, 9:15 [IST]