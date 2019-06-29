IRCTC Goan Delight Tour package! 3-day tour to Goa at just 12,625 per person; check details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 29: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering another interesting tour to Goa starting from Rs. 12,625 per person.

It has been named as "Goan Delight". The three-day package will begin from Hyderabad, IRCTC Tourism, the tourism arm of the Indian Railways, said on microblogging website Twitter.

The journey from Goa to Hyderabad will be via economy class of IndiGo airlines, according to the IRCTC Tourism's website, irctctourism.com. There will be two nights AC hotel accommodation in Paradise Village Beach Resort in Goa will two breakfasts and dinners.

The tariff for the tour package varies according to occupancy chosen by the passenger. Under triple occupancy, one needs to pay Rs. 12,625, according to IRCTC Tourism's website.

Package Details

Package Name Goan Delight Destination Covered Goa Travelling Mode Flight Airport/Departure Time Hyderabad at 08:35 Hrs Frequency/Tour Date 08 Sep'19 Hotel Name Paradise Village Beach Resort

Flight schedule and Package Tariff: Per Person

From To Flight. No. Date Departure Arrival Hyderabad Goa 6E 644 08.09.2019 08:35 Hrs 10:05 Hrs Goa Hyderabad 6E 333 10.09.2019 21:40 Hrs 23:00 Hrs

Class Single Occupancy Double Occupancy Triple Occupancy Child With Bed (2-11 yrs) Child Without Bed(2-11 yrs) Comfort 16415 12955 12625 10980 10730

Package Includes:

Air tickets [Hyderabad-Goa-Hyderabad round trip]

2 Nights AC Hotel accommodation in 3* Hotel at Goa.

2 Breakfasts & 2 Dinners.

All Transfers and sightseeing as per the itinerary in AC Coach on sharing basis.

Travel Insurance

IRCTC's Escort services during tour.

All applicable taxes for the above services.

Package Excludes:

Any increase in airfare.

No airport transfers at Hyderabad. Clients have to arrange Hyderabad airport transfers own.

Lunch service of all days.

In-flight meals.

Any increase in Airport taxes, fuel surcharge, etc.

Meals are pre-set & choice of menu is not available.

All kinds of tips to drivers, guides, representative, etc.

Any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu.

Any services not specified in the inclusions.

Food and beverage available in the room.

Mondovi River Boat Cruise charges

Guide Service.

All arrangements made by IRCTC are in the capacity of an agent. IRCTC will not be responsible for any kind of emergency such as landslide, strike, curfew, accidents, and injuries, delayed or cancelled flight, etc.

Ticket Cancellation

For cancellation of your ticket, please log in to your account, select the Tour Confirmation Number of the ticket you wish to cancel and cancel your ticket from your booked history on line. Cancellation of your Ticket is possible only on the website www.irctctourism.com, and is not possible on PRS Counters.

Goa is one of the must-visit destinations in India.