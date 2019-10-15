  • search
    IRCTC Ganga Snan Special Yatra tour package: Check booking details, itinerary and more

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Experience the holy River Ganga with the IRCTC Ganga Snan Special Yatra train that has now been introduced. The tour is going to take to one of India's most important pilgrimages like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi and Allahabad.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Diwali Ganga Snan Mittai Thiruvizha special train is a nine days and eight night tour package, starting at just Rs 8,505. The departure date is 23. 10. 2019.

    "Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train", one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country. Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains is available online on IRCTC website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

    Visit Goa with this 4-day IRCTC package: Check fares, other details

    Destination covered : Puri - Konark - Gaya - Varanasi - Allahabad

    Boarding Point: Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Nellore, Vijayawada

    Deboarding Points: Vijayawada, Nellore, Chennai Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai

    Package Details

    Package Name: Diwali Ganga Snan Mittai Thiruvizha (SZBD367)

    Traveling Mode: Bharat Darshan Train

    Station/Departure Time Madurai: 00:05 hrs

    Class: Budget

    Package cost: Rs 8,505

    For itinerary and more details visit www.irctctourism.com

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 9:43 [IST]
