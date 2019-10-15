IRCTC Ganga Snan Special Yatra tour package: Check booking details, itinerary and more

New Delhi, Oct 15: Experience the holy River Ganga with the IRCTC Ganga Snan Special Yatra train that has now been introduced. The tour is going to take to one of India's most important pilgrimages like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi and Allahabad.

Diwali Ganga Snan Mittai Thiruvizha special train is a nine days and eight night tour package, starting at just Rs 8,505. The departure date is 23. 10. 2019.

"Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train", one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country. Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Trains is available online on IRCTC website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

Destination covered : Puri - Konark - Gaya - Varanasi - Allahabad

Boarding Point: Madurai, Dindigul, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Nellore, Vijayawada

Deboarding Points: Vijayawada, Nellore, Chennai Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai

Package Details

Package Name: Diwali Ganga Snan Mittai Thiruvizha (SZBD367)

Traveling Mode: Bharat Darshan Train

Station/Departure Time Madurai: 00:05 hrs

Class: Budget

Package cost: Rs 8,505

For itinerary and more details visit www.irctctourism.com