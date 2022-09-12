IRCTC Durga Puja Special Nepal Nirvana package: Check duration, cost, itinerary

National Forest Martyrs Day 2022: All you need to know

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 12: Are you planning to visit Nepal? The IRCTC has brought a special package for you, in which you will get to visit beautiful places like Kathmandu, Pokhara. It is a special Durga Puja offer.

Situated mainly in the Himalayas, Nepal is the most beautiful and stunning country in the world. Though small in size, it is known in the world as a nation of color and contrasts-a hidden Shangri-La of nature, culture and adventure.

"In the countryside the way of life is still traditional, nature is at its best, high mountains and lush valleys are ideal places for trekking and mountaineering, and flora and fauna invite a nature lover for a rendezvous with them. Nepal is rich with traditions of art and culture and Kathmandu, the capital city, is a treasure house of ancient art and culture," said IRCTC.

Revised meal rates on Indian trains as IRCTC scraps service charge on food items

Features of IRCTC package:

The duration of the package is 7 nights and 8 days.

The tourists will board special Mithila Express train. The journey will begin on 02 October, 2022.

Cost of the package (per person)

Single person: Rs 40,060

Two people: Rs 33,300

Three people: Rs 32,620

Child with bed: Rs 31,980

Child without bed: Rs 20,500

Itinerary of the package

Day 1: The tourists will board the Mithila Express from the Howrah Railway station on October 2. They will get tea and dinner onboard. Overnight journey by train.

Day 2: The train will reach Raxaul railway station in Bihar. From there, passengers will change to the Nepalease's Coach and drive to Pokhara, Check in to the Hotel. Overnight stay in Pokhara.

Day 3: The tourists will leave the hotel early morning and go to the Sarangkot to see the sunset view. Later, they will visit Bindhyabasini Mandir, Davi's aalls, Gupteswar Mahadev cave. Overnight stay in Pokhara.

Day 4: The passengers will depart to Kathmandu. On the way, they will visit Manakamana Temple. They will be allowed to go for shopping in local market. Overnight stay in Kathmandu.

Day 5: After breakfast tourists will be allowed to go sightseeing in Kathmandu, including famous places like the Pashupatinath Temple, Durbar Square, Swayambhunath Temple.. Overnight stay in Kathmandu.

Day 6: After breakfast, tourists will go to Chitwan (170 Kms) for a stunning sunset view. Overnight stay in Chitwan.

Day 7: The passengers will visit Chitwan National Park for an elephant safari or jeep safari. After that, they will have breakfast and later drive towards Raxaul railway station.

Day 8: The tourists will arrive at the Howrah Railway station. The tour ends.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 7:09 [IST]