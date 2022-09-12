YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    IRCTC cancels 201 trains today: Check your train status

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 12: The Indian Railways has cancelled a total of 201 trains on Monday. As per the IRCTC website, a total of 277 trains were cancelled fully or partially. 19 trains have been rescheduled and 48 trains have been diverted.

    The list of cancelled trains includes trains from major Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka,Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal among others.

    IRCTC cancels 201 trains today: Check your train status

    The railways cancells or diverts many trains due to weather conditions or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

    IRCTC Durga Puja Special Nepal Nirvana package: Check duration, cost, itineraryIRCTC Durga Puja Special Nepal Nirvana package: Check duration, cost, itinerary

    Full List of cancelled trains on September 12

    00463, 00468, 01157, 01158, 01605, 01606, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01886, 03051, 03052, 03592, 04141, 04551, 04552, 04601, 04602, 04615, 04616, 04647, 04648, 04685, 04686 , 04699, 04700, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092, 05169, 05170, 05334, 05366, 05445, 05446 , 05453, 05454, 05459, 05460, 06663, 06664, 06977, 06980, 07906, 07907, 08275, 08276, 08277, 08278, 08429, 08430, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09483, 09499, 09500, 10101, 10102, 12210, 12347, 12348, 12587, 12705, 12706, 12919, 12920, 13009, 13019, 13020, 13027, 13028, 13029, 13030, 13031, 13045, 13046, 13151, 13152, 13181, 13346, 14033, 14034, 14605, 14609, 14610, 15777, 15778, 18517, 18529, 18530, 19608, 20948, 20949, 22321, 22322, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 33657, 33658, 36811, 36812, 36813, 36814, 36816, 36817, 36818, 36822, 36823, 36824, 36825, 36827, 36828 , 36829, 36833, 36834, 36836, 36837, 36838, 36839, 36840, 36841, 36842, 36843, 36844, 36845, 36846, 36847, 36848, 36852, 36853, 36855, 36856, 36858, 37211, 37216, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37731, 37732, 37741, 37746, 37781, 37782, 37783, 37784, 37785, 37786, 37811, 37812, 37815, 37819, 37822, 37823, 37824, 37825, 37827, 37829, 37830, 37831, 37834, 37835, 37836, 37837, 37838, 37840, 37842, 37843, 37844, 37845, 37848, 37849, 37853, 52540, 52541, 52544, 52591, 52594, 72451, 72452.

    How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

    • Visit the official website of IRCTC
    • On homepage click on .indianrail.gov.in/mntes
    • Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.
    • Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    irctc trains cancelled

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X