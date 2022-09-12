National Forest Martyrs Day 2022: All you need to know

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2022 Final Match live online?

Navratri 2022: When is Durga Puja this year? Date, Timings, Shubh Muhurat and More

Vivo to launch V25 5G smartphone in India soon; Check expected price, specifications here

IRCTC cancels 201 trains today: Check your train status

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Indian Railways has cancelled a total of 201 trains on Monday. As per the IRCTC website, a total of 277 trains were cancelled fully or partially. 19 trains have been rescheduled and 48 trains have been diverted.

The list of cancelled trains includes trains from major Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka,Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal among others.

The railways cancells or diverts many trains due to weather conditions or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

IRCTC Durga Puja Special Nepal Nirvana package: Check duration, cost, itinerary

Full List of cancelled trains on September 12

00463, 00468, 01157, 01158, 01605, 01606, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01886, 03051, 03052, 03592, 04141, 04551, 04552, 04601, 04602, 04615, 04616, 04647, 04648, 04685, 04686 , 04699, 04700, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092, 05169, 05170, 05334, 05366, 05445, 05446 , 05453, 05454, 05459, 05460, 06663, 06664, 06977, 06980, 07906, 07907, 08275, 08276, 08277, 08278, 08429, 08430, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09483, 09499, 09500, 10101, 10102, 12210, 12347, 12348, 12587, 12705, 12706, 12919, 12920, 13009, 13019, 13020, 13027, 13028, 13029, 13030, 13031, 13045, 13046, 13151, 13152, 13181, 13346, 14033, 14034, 14605, 14609, 14610, 15777, 15778, 18517, 18529, 18530, 19608, 20948, 20949, 22321, 22322, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 33657, 33658, 36811, 36812, 36813, 36814, 36816, 36817, 36818, 36822, 36823, 36824, 36825, 36827, 36828 , 36829, 36833, 36834, 36836, 36837, 36838, 36839, 36840, 36841, 36842, 36843, 36844, 36845, 36846, 36847, 36848, 36852, 36853, 36855, 36856, 36858, 37211, 37216, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37731, 37732, 37741, 37746, 37781, 37782, 37783, 37784, 37785, 37786, 37811, 37812, 37815, 37819, 37822, 37823, 37824, 37825, 37827, 37829, 37830, 37831, 37834, 37835, 37836, 37837, 37838, 37840, 37842, 37843, 37844, 37845, 37848, 37849, 37853, 52540, 52541, 52544, 52591, 52594, 72451, 72452.

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

Visit the official website of IRCTC

On homepage click on .indianrail.gov.in/mntes

Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.

Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.