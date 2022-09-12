IRCTC cancels 201 trains today: Check your train status
New Delhi, Sep 12: The Indian Railways has cancelled a total of 201 trains on Monday. As per the IRCTC website, a total of 277 trains were cancelled fully or partially. 19 trains have been rescheduled and 48 trains have been diverted.
The list of cancelled trains includes trains from major Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka,Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal among others.
The railways cancells or diverts many trains due to weather conditions or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.
IRCTC Durga Puja Special Nepal Nirvana package: Check duration, cost, itinerary
Full List of cancelled trains on September 12
00463, 00468, 01157, 01158, 01605, 01606, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01886, 03051, 03052, 03592, 04141, 04551, 04552, 04601, 04602, 04615, 04616, 04647, 04648, 04685, 04686 , 04699, 04700, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092, 05169, 05170, 05334, 05366, 05445, 05446 , 05453, 05454, 05459, 05460, 06663, 06664, 06977, 06980, 07906, 07907, 08275, 08276, 08277, 08278, 08429, 08430, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09483, 09499, 09500, 10101, 10102, 12210, 12347, 12348, 12587, 12705, 12706, 12919, 12920, 13009, 13019, 13020, 13027, 13028, 13029, 13030, 13031, 13045, 13046, 13151, 13152, 13181, 13346, 14033, 14034, 14605, 14609, 14610, 15777, 15778, 18517, 18529, 18530, 19608, 20948, 20949, 22321, 22322, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 33657, 33658, 36811, 36812, 36813, 36814, 36816, 36817, 36818, 36822, 36823, 36824, 36825, 36827, 36828 , 36829, 36833, 36834, 36836, 36837, 36838, 36839, 36840, 36841, 36842, 36843, 36844, 36845, 36846, 36847, 36848, 36852, 36853, 36855, 36856, 36858, 37211, 37216, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37731, 37732, 37741, 37746, 37781, 37782, 37783, 37784, 37785, 37786, 37811, 37812, 37815, 37819, 37822, 37823, 37824, 37825, 37827, 37829, 37830, 37831, 37834, 37835, 37836, 37837, 37838, 37840, 37842, 37843, 37844, 37845, 37848, 37849, 37853, 52540, 52541, 52544, 52591, 52594, 72451, 72452.
How to check if your train is cancelled or not?
- Visit the official website of IRCTC
- On homepage click on .indianrail.gov.in/mntes
- Tap, click or touch "exceptional trains" on the top-right side of the webpage.
- Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.