IRCTC cancels 146 trains today: Check your train status here

New Delhi, Oct 03: The Indian Railways has cancelled a total of 177 trains on Monday morning in wake of similar maintenance and operational reasons. The railways, in an announcement, said 146 trains scheduled to depart on October 3 were fully cancelled while 31 trains were partially cancelled. This news comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 150 trains on October 2.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has diverted 12 trains and reschedule 6 trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks to natural disasters.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan among others.

Several trains have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for better efficiency.

Railways to release its new time table known as “Trains At A Glance (TAG)” from October

The Railways sometimes faces delays due to weather other operational issues. Given below are the lists of the cancelled trains on October 1, 2022.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 3:

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01823 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03289 , 03591 , 03592 , 04019 , 04020 , 04268 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05379 , 05380 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11651 , 11652 , 12535 , 13345 , 13346 , 14123 , 14201 , 14202 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 18214 , 18233 , 18234 , 18248 , 20948 , 20949 , 22168 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 38036 , 38103 , 38104 , 38105 , 38106 , 38303 , 38308 , 38312 , 38313 , 38410 , 38417 , 38434 , 38445 , 38911 , 38916 , 43801 , 78511 , 78512 , 78513 , 78514 , 78515 , 78516 , 78517 , 78518 , 78519 , 78520

How to check your train status whether it is cancelled or not?

Open web browser and type enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or search NTES on Google search.

Click on exceptional trains on the top-right side of the webpage.

Lists of rescheduled trains, cancelled trains, diverted trains and partially cancelled trains will be shown.

Recently, Indian Railways has announced the commencement of special trains to accomodate passengers with ease and comfort of travelling. On the auspicious occassions of Durga Puja 2022 and Navratri 2022, IRCTC will run special trains to and from Kolkata, Ajmer, and Mata Vaishno Devi.

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 9:16 [IST]