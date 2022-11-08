IRCTC announces Rajasthan tour package: Check details here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 08: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special Rajasthan package at 40,700 onwards. The nine-day, eight-night tour package-Royal Rajasthan includes meals, night stay and site visits, will begin from 19 November 2022.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "IRCTC takes you to the land of Maharajas, lakes, grace, emotions, adventure, and vibrancy, Rajasthan with its royal essence welcomes you with all its heart. "Khamma Ghani", it says, and has the beauty that never betrays. Rajasthan is a magical land full of cheerfulness and quintessential charm," IRCTC said in its website.

    "In the era where development has taken over, the state remains truthful to its roots and customs. In every street you will find a new ritual, in every face, you'll see an acquaintance. It is a land that showers you with love and a melting pot of multiple religions that is meant to be visited once a lifetime," it added.

    As per the IRCTC, four types of packages are available with single occupancy priced at Rs 57,100, double occupancy at Rs 43,400, triple occupancy at Rs 40,700. For child with bed (5-11) at Rs 35,500, child without bed (5-11yrs) Rs 31,800 and child without bed (2-4 yrs) at Rs 20,000.

