IRCTC announces Diwali and Chhath Puja Special trains

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, October 10: As the festival season began the rush across the country to reach home for holidays has also gone up multifold.

To spend the festive season with their families and loved ones people are travelling far and wide. Railways operative wing IRCTC has announced special trains to facilitate passengers for the Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Diwali will be celebrated between October 26 and 27th. Chhath Puja which is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and UP will fall on November 2nd, 2019.

Trains announed for the festive season

Lucknow-Hazratganj Nizamuddin Special

Lucknow Hazratganj Nizamuddin Special (04419) will be running between 10 October to 7 November. This train will run on Thursday only in the evening from Lucknow at 7:05 pm and will reach Hazratganj Nizamuddin the next morning at 5:30 am.

In a first, Railways to compensate for delay in Tejas Express; How much the IRCTC would pay

Lucknow-Anand Vihar Terminal Special

Lucknow-Anand Vihar Terminal Special (04421) will be running between 8 October to 5 November. This train will run only on Tuesdays, departing from Lucknow at 7:05 pm and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal next morning at 5:15 am.

Varanasi-Bhatinda Special

Varanasi Bhatinda Special (04997) will be running between 7 October to 4 November. This train will run on all Mondays at 9:20 pm and will reach Bhatinda at 7:15 am. This train will have only one stop, in Lucknow at 2 pm.

Now you can shop on Indian trains courtesy IRCTC! Full details on how to buy

Gorakhpur-Chandigarh Special

Gorakhpur-Chandigarh Special (04923) will be running between 4 October to 1 November. This train will only run on Fridays from Gorakhpur at 10:10 pm and will reach Chandigarh at 2:25 pm. It will make a stop at Lucknow at 3:10 am.

Varanasi-New Delhi Special

Varanasi-New Delhi Special (04073) will be running between 24, 27, 30 October and 2 November from Varanasi at 9:50 am and will reach New Delhi at 1:45 am next day. It will make a stop at Charbagh at 4:05 pm.

Lucknow-Nangal Dam Special

Lucknow-Nangal Dam Special (04501) will be running between 8 October to 5 November. This train will run every Tuesday from Lucknow at 9:30 pm and will reach Nangal Dam at 1:00 pm the next afternoon.

Feel safe travelling on trains, IRCTC announces Rs. 25 lakhs insurance on Tejas Express

Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Special

Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Special (04045) will be running between 27 October to 3 November. This train will only run on Sunday from Gorakhpur at 5:25 pm and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 7:15 am. It will make a stop in Lucknow at 10:25 pm.

All these special trains will run as a special trains on special charges and no concessional bookings will be allowed on these trains.

The special trains will have air-conditioned, Sleeper and general second class compartments.

The booking for these trains have already begun.