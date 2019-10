IRCTC Aastha Teerth Yatra package: Check fare, itinerary and more

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 19: IRCTC Tourism has come up with a fascinating tour package for religiously oriented travellers.

Named Aastha Teerth Yatra, its an all-inclusive tour package and will cover Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Prayag. The tour starts on 4 Nov 2019.

Boarding points- The passengers can board the train from multiple stations including Madurai, Trivandrum, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Wadakkancheri, Ottappalam, Palakkad Jn, Podanur Jn, Erode Jn, Salem Jn, Perambur

De-boarding points- The passengers can also end their journey at multiple stations namely Warangal, Vijayawada Jn, Nellore Jn, Perambur, Katpadi Jn, Jolarpettai Jn, Salem Jn, Erode Jn, Podanur Jn, Palakkad Jn, Ottappalam, Wadakkancheri Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Kollam, Trivandrum, Madurai.

Package Tariff: Rs 9,450

