IOCL recruitment 2019: Apprentice exam admit card for Southern Region download link

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 12: IOCL Apprentice recruitment exam admit card for Southern Region has been released on the official website. IOCL Technical and Trade and Technician Apprentice exam 2019 for 413 Southern Region vacancies would be held on August 18.

Admit card for IOCL Technical and Trade Apprentice exam 2019 can be downloaded from link given below. The application process for these posts closed on August 7.

IOCL Apprentice jobs selection will be based on Written Test. The Written Test will comprise of 100 questions and shall be of 90 minutes duration & would mainly comprise of objective type multiple choice (MCQ's) questions. Openings are for posts like Technician Apprentice-Mechanical, Technician Apprentice-Electrical, Technician Apprentice-Instrumentation, Technician Apprentice-Civil, Technician Apprentice, Trade Apprentice - Fitter, Trade Apprentice - Electrician, Trade Apprentice - Electronics, Trade Apprentice Instrument Mechanic etc.

IOCL Apprentice recruitment exam admit card link: Click Here

How to download IOCL Apprentice exam for Southern Zone admit card: