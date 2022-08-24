From XXXL to Small: Man dumped by girlfriend for being 'too fat' loses massive 70kg

Internet is inspired by this Zomato delivery agent carrying his kids to work

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: The social media is always in awe of stories with a human interest. These stories are inspiring and spread love and get a lot of appreciation. One such tale is of a Zomato delivery partner which has gone viral on Instagram.

The heartwarming video shows the delivery partner delivering food while carrying his kids along with him for work. An Instagram food blogger and photographer Saurabh Panjwani took to Instagram to share how this delivery agent works to overcome hardships in life.

The Instagram user who goes by the username @foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani who captured this video is from Hyderabad. He captured this video during a visit to Goa back in March and shared the video on July 31. "I felt so inspiring seeing this, this Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children, we should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything."

Watch the video below of the dad carrying his kids to work:

Various Instagram users were motivated by this heartfelt video and showed a lot of love and respect. Bless this family, very hardworking, so sad, so emotional were some of the comments below the video.